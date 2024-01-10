Trump Claims He Knows Who His VP Is Already — But Won’t Reveal Name

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday night on Fox News that he knows who his vice presidential choice will be for the 2024 elections, however he wouldn’t reveal who it is.

Trump appeared on Fox News’ Iowa town hall to discuss his policies and answer questions from the state’s voters about their concerns. Fox moderator Martha MacCallum asked the former president a follow up question about his pick for his potential cabinet, asking if he knew who would be his vice president pick. (RELATED: ‘She’s Not Up To This’: Chris Christie Caught On Hot Mic Saying Nikki Haley Is ‘Going To Get Smoked’ In Election)

“Let me just ask you a follow up on that about who would be in your cabinet – in your administration. If you are the nominee, which I know you expect to be, who would be in the running for vice president?” MacCallum questioned.

“Well, I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” Trump teased.

Another Fox moderator Bret Baier jokingly pushed back against the president’s statement asking him to give the crowd a “hint,” to which Trump stated that they would do “another show sometime.”(RELATED: ‘Soulless’ — Republicans Slam Arthur Engoron For Not Delaying Trump’s Trial In Wake Of Melania’s Mother’s Death)

MacCallum continued to press Trump asking if would ever consider the people he has “run against,” allowing Trump to joke that he had “already started to like Christie better.”

“Well, what about any of the people who you’ve run against? Would you be open to mending fences with any of them?” MacCallum questioned.

“Oh, sure I will. I’ve already started to like Christie better,” Trump stated.

MacCallum then teased a “Christie for Vice President” line to Trump, with the former president stating that move “would be an upset.”

“I don’t see it, that would be an upset – Christie for Vice President,” Trump stated.

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the 2024 primary race on Wednesday just days before two major state’s contests.

The former president currently holds a 52 point lead in for the GOP nominee seat, sitting at 65%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing behind at 13%, according to a Morning Consult poll.