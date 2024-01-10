‘Soulless’ — Republicans Slam Arthur Engoron For Not Delaying Trump’s Trial In Wake Of Melania’s Mother’s Death

Republicans in Congress slammed Judge Arthur Engoron for not delaying former President Donald Trump’s trial Wednesday in wake of former First Lady Melania Trump’s mother’s death.

Both Republicans in the House and Senate heavily criticized Engoron for not delaying the case after the death of Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs. New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the case forward regarding Trump’s businesses.

“This trial has been a joke from the beginning and not delaying it because of a death in the immediate family only solidifies Judge Engoron’s political agenda,” Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines said after the ruling.

“Why wouldn’t Judge Engoron approve this request? @realDonaldTrump’s mother-in-law just passed away,” Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Reacts To Judge Ruling On Property Value, Says Mar-A-Lago Is Worth Around $1.8 Billion)

“Can our ‘justice system’ stoop any lower? President Trump’s mother-in-law sadly passed away and leftist Judge Engoron just denied Trump’s request to postpone closing arguments. May First Lady Melania’s mother rest in peace and God, help our country!!,” Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson said.

“These people are soulless. ‘Trump asked the court to postpone closing arguments due to the passing of his mother-in-law, but was denied,” Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville tweeted. (RELATED: Did Letitia James’ Case Against Trump’s Business Empire Just Completely Fall Apart?)

“As a NY lawyer and daughter of a long time serving NYS Supreme Court Justice, judges universally accommodate parties and/or their lawyers for unavoidable personal issues especially the death of a family member. Judge Engoron’s contemptible decision to hold closing arguments immediately following @melaniatrump’s mother passing away is another instance of hostility and bias against President Trump,” Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney said.

The Former First Lady announced Tuesday that her mother had passed away from an undisclosed illness.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” she tweeted. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”