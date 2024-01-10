Dem Rep Pramila Jayapal Says Trump ‘Incited An Erection’

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington made a faux pas by saying that former president Donald Trump “incited an erection” during a formal hearing Wednesday.

The gaffe was made in response to Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina’s rebuke of Hunter Biden’s refusal to testify before Congress and claim that this defiance of a Congressional order “requires us to act.” Jayapal then was called on by the House and said, “While I appreciate the passion from my friend across the aisle [Rep. Bishop] and the outrage, I think we are all outraged about many things. But if we are going to talk about outrageous things that have happened and/or things that have never happened, let’s talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection.”

Jayapal immediately realized the slip-up and laughed about it. “Maybe that too,” she joked. Bishop joined in and said, “You can talk about that too, I guess.” She then corrected her statement to “the president incited an insurrection.” She then mentioned that Trump was impeached twice as cause for outrage.

President Trump did WHAT? Never a dull day here in the House…😂 pic.twitter.com/Ug1jEtIhKF — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 10, 2024

“President Trump did WHAT? Never a dull day here in the House ..,” Bishop tweeted of the gaffe. (RELATED: Analyst Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Inciting An Erection’)

The hearing in Congress where these remarks were made referenced the subject of whether to hold Hunter Biden, the scandal-plagued son of President Joe Biden, in contempt of Congress for his refusal to testify before Congress despite a subpoena. Hunter Biden briefly made a surprise appearance during a committee hearing Wednesday.

Jayapal is not the first Democrat to make this gaffe. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York issued a similar remark back in Jan. of 2021. “Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection,” declared Sen. Schumer before correcting the statement to “insurrection.”