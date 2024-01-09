Suspect In Tupac Shakur’s Murder Granted Bail: REPORT

A Las Vegas judge granted the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder, Duane Davis, bail in court Tuesday, TMZ reported.

Davis, known as ‘Keefe D,’ is awaiting the start of his criminal trial, but will be able to walk out of prison if he’s able to post $750,000 bail, according to TMZ. His lawyers argued he is not a danger to society, and assured the judge Keefe D doesn’t pose a flight risk. The only suspect in Shakur’s murder has been in custody at the Clark County jail since September, when he was indicted for the murder of the legendary rapper, in a case that has mesmerized the public for decades.

The cold case was reopened after Keefe D publicly declared he was in the car on the fateful night in 1996 when gunfire erupted, taking the life of Shakur, the outlet reported. Shakur was reportedly in a vehicle that was driven by music mogul Suge Knight, who is also behind bars at this time, for an unrelated charge.

Keefe D has reportedly insisted he did not pull the trigger, but admitted on several occasions he knows what happened the night of the shooting. He was taken into custody based on his own claims after a raid was conducted on a residence he’s affiliated with, according to TMZ.

The suspect’s legal team has maintained a not-guilty plea, telling the court Keefe D alleged he was part of the murder for purposes of entertainment and money, but they insist he had nothing to do with the actual crime, TMZ reported.

Prosecutors argued Keefe D was responsible for the famous artist’s murder and should be behind bars for his crimes, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Suge Knight Flips His Story On Death Of Hip Hop Legend, Tupac Shakur)

The judge reportedly set a high bail and reiterated that even if someone does post the $750,000 bail amount, Keefe D would be kept under house arrest and monitored electronically until his trial began.

He will remain behind bars until or unless someone comes forward with bail, the outlet added.