‘The Dynasty’ Finally Gives New England Patriots The Documentary Treatment They Deserve

AppleTV dropped the trailer for “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” docuseries Tuesday and although I am the Daily Caller’s premier sports writer (not), I think this could be one of the biggest crossover series of the year.

Since moving to America, I’ve heard stories of this sports team of yours from New England. They call themselves the Patriots, but until Tuesday couldn’t tell you a single thing about them other than y’all seem to really like what they do. So when the trailer dropped for “The Dynasty,” I figured it would be yet another boring show my boyfriend would make me watch while he explains things I don’t care about.

Oh, but how the turn tables!

Within seconds of starting just the trailer for this series, I was hooked. The episodes are directed by Matthew Hamachek and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, so it was always going to be a well-made show.

But somehow these men have made football fascinating to me, someone who still doesn’t understand the rules. (RELATED: Rising Star Parker McCollum ‘Got His Ass Whooped’ On The Course By George Strait)

“The docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict, and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive,” the description reads.

“In addition to interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, the unparalleled access includes Kraft, Belichick, Brady, and confessionals from league officials and the archrivals of this dominant sports dynasty.” Who knew American football — or slow rugby as I sometimes call it — could be so addictive?

The series premieres Feb. 16 on AppleTV.