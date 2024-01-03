Rising Star Parker McCollum ‘Got His Ass Whooped’ On The Course By George Strait

Rising country star Parker McCollum apparently got his “ass whooped” by George Strait in 2023, and it was one of his most memorable moments.

The “Pretty Heart” singer clearly had a huge year — not Morgan-Wallen huge — but still a fairly significant rise up the ladder of fame. When asked about the most significant moments from 2023 by PopCulture, McCollum shared it all.

“I had some crazy ones, a sold-out Red Rock show, singing on stage there with Peyton Manning was pretty good. That’s going to be hard to beat,” McCollum told the outlet. “I played nine holes of golf with George Strait a couple weeks ago. That topped it. John Mayer signed my guitar the other night at his show in Austin. Don’t pick up those names I just dropped, but it’s been a terrific year.”

Although it was one of his top moments of the year, McCollum said Strait “whooped our ass” and “won by a lot” during those nine holes. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Empire Expands In Potential Seven-Figure Deal)

Golf is clearly the go-to recreational activity for country music stars, and even professional athletes from other sports. In late November, Morgan Wallen and NFL legend Tom Brady publicly decided to go for a few rounds together. We’re not sure who’d win this one, but we bet it’ll be fun!