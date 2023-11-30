Brady Vs. Wallen Is Happening. Go Sports!

NFL legend Tom Brady and country music icon Morgan Wallen are apparently going to throw down in a round of golf after the pair bonded on social media Wednesday.

It all started when Brady posted a video on Instagram of himself hitting balls to a soundtrack mishmash of Wallen’s songs.

“When we playing a match??” Wallen replied to Brady via his Instagram story. Within minutes, Brady replied in like, sharing Wallen’s story on his own page, along with the acronym “LFG” (let’s fucking go!).

As the premiere sports writer at the Daily Caller (NOT), I know Wallen is a big fan of using a long metal stick to hit small balls over grass, just like my grandpa did, and my boyfriend does today. Golf seems to be a thing all men like, but it turns out female Paige Spiranac is actually the best at the sport. Technically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

And Brady is also a big golfer. TMZ seems to think the football hero would probably be the “overwhelming favorite” to win if the two went head-to-head for 18 holes. Brady has certainly shown off his skills on the course, particularly in Capital One’s The Match, as seen on YouTube. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Empire Expands In Potential Seven-Figure Deal)

I don’t really mind who wins this one. I just hope the weather is good for them and there aren’t too many screaming fans to throw off their play.