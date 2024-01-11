All But One State Sees Massive Surge In Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses, Report Finds

Forty-nine out of 50 U.S. states saw an incredible rise in gender dysphoria between 2018 and 2022, a 2024 report revealed.

South Dakota was the only state to see a drop in the number of residents believing they were a different gender to that they were born with, a condition called “gender dysphoria,” according to a 2024 report from Atlas All-Payor Claims Dataset. Virginia, Indiana, Alaska and Utah saw the highest increase in diagnoses of gender dysphoria, ranging from around 183% to 274% growth.

Many of those seeking to undergo irreversible surgeries on their genitals, receive hormone therapies or other types of so-called “gender care” are under the age of 18. Young people make up around 18% of Americans, up from 10% in 2016, the report noted. (RELATED: Watch ‘Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids’)

The report appeared to decry states that ban irreversible mutilation surgeries on children, noting how lawmakers in 22 states have barred this type of medical procedure for children. Claims for psychotherapy sessions related to gender dysphoria rose more than 372% between 2018 and 2022.

It’s unclear whether these claims increased as doctors, practitioners and others in the medical field are less reluctant to disrupt a patient’s internal chemistry without assessing the actual degree of mental illness experienced by the patient, or if there are just more people convinced changing their gender will solve their problems. (RELATED: Gen Z Women Are Totally Against Kids Getting Tattoos, But Are Fine With Puberty Blockers)

A previous study by the National Institute of Health found that 58% of transgender patients had a psychiatric diagnosis, compared to only 13% of cisgender (non-trans people). The report did not offer any solutions to mitigate this mental health crisis, just new pathways to indulge and make money off those suffering.