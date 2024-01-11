Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning Releases Epic Video To Shut Down Rumors He Could Replace Nick Saban

Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning released an epic video Thursday on Twitter indicating he won’t be leaving the school to replace the great Nick Saban at Alabama.

“I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me,” the coach said of the city that hosts the University of Oregon.

“This place has everything that I could possibly ever want,” he continued. “There’s a little bit of a problem in society today with people looking for what’s next and where there’s an opportunity and the reality is… the grass is not always greener. In fact the grass is damn green in Eugene.”

The coach concluded his video with an overlay of text that said, “If you’re scared your coach is leaving… then come play for us… the Ducks aren’t going anywhere… and I’m not leaving…”

Lanning ended the video like a boss with a quick pan of him puffing on a cigar.



Lanning was widely considered to be Bama’s top target to replace Saban, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett McMurphy.

Alabama’s Nick Saban is retiring, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by@ClowESPN. Oregon’s Dan Lanning expected to be top target to replace Saban, source told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2024

Instead he will return to a Ducks program that finished sixth in the nation in 2023. When the college football playoffs expand from four to 12 teams next season, Lanning and Oregon will have a prime chance to leave their mark on the football world and win a championship. (RELATED: Here Are The Top-10 Bill Belichick Moments Of All Time)

Alabama will have to look elsewhere to fill the massive vacancy left by Saban. Saban announced his retirement from college football Wednesday. Whoever replaces him will have big shoes to fill, considering Saban led ‘Bama to six national titles.

With Lanning out of contention, some possible top candidates remaining include former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and former Alabama offensive coordinator/current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.