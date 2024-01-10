QB Jayden Maiava Flips Commitment From Georgia To USC After Just One Day

Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava flipped his transfer commitment from the University of Georgia to the University of Southern California (USC) less than 24 hours after committing to Georgia, according to a report from ESPN.

Maiava, who according to his agents will be USC’s first Polynesian-born QB, originally committed to Georgia, his father told ESPN on Tuesday night. But then one day later, his father told ESPN of his change of heart.

A final pitch from Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reportedly swayed Maiava.

On Monday, UNLV transfer QB Jayden Maiava’s dad suggested he commit to Georgia. Maiava went along with it. But he was leaning to USC already, father William said. Maiava officially committed to USC on Wednesday — but really to Lincoln Riley. Details:https://t.co/XnYQ10nFyy — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) January 10, 2024

Maiava, who threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman this season, will compete with Miller Moss for the Trojans starting QB job. The pair will have some big shoes to fill as the Trojans’ last QB, Caleb Williams, is widely considered to be the favorite for first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. (RELATED: Nick Saban Retiring: REPORT)

Both USC and Georgia were really hoping to land the four-star transfer after both programs lost five-star QBs to the transfer pool. 2023’s number one recruit, Malachi Nelson, shocked the football world when he announced he’d be leaving USC, ultimately landing at Boise State.

Georgia also lost 2024’s top prospect Dylan Raiola, who flipped his commitment to Nebraska in December.