World Health Org’s Trans Advisory Group Is Chock-Full Of LGBTQ Activists

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) group tasked with developing transgender health guidelines is filled with LGBTQ activists, according to a review of the its members’ biographies.

The WHO’s guidelines are intended to focus on transgender hormones, health workers’ education regarding transgender medical issues, and access to sex change procedures, along with policies that push for the legal recognition of “gender identity,” according to a WHO press release. More than half the members of the development group are not listed as having any medical background, and many are LGBTQ activists who have pushed for child sex changes, according to websites reviewed by the DCNF. (RELATED: Biden Admin Funded Research To Help Parents ‘Affirm’ Their ‘Gender Diverse’ Children)

Of the 21 members of the transgender guidelines advisory board, only 10 of them have formal medical training, according to WHO’s biographical document. Seven members of the board are transgender.

Countries often look to the WHO for guidance on various health-related issues.

“This new guideline will provide evidence and implementation guidance on health sector interventions aimed at increasing access and utilization of quality and respectful health services by trans and gender diverse people,” the WHO press release reads.

Florence Ashley, one of the members of the advisory group, is a “transfeminine” lawyer and bioethicist, according to Ashley’s website.

Ashley told TikTokers that “as a law professor who teaches criminal law, I felt compelled to inform you to be gay, do crimes,” in a September 2023 video.

This is Florence Ashley. A nonbinary law professor at @UAlbertaLaw who tells kids on tiktok to “be gay and do crime.” She was just appointed by the WHO to create the guidelines on child se* change surgeries.https://t.co/rSOEHkqnBH pic.twitter.com/4xoUJ4pKgl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2024

Ashley also wrote a book, which is scheduled to be published in Feb. 2024, titled, “Gender/Fucking: The Pleasures and Politics of Living in a Gendered Body.”

“Taking the idea of intellectual masturbation a bit too literally, Florence Ashley draws on their experiences as a transfeminine activist, academic, and slut to interrogate what it means to live in a gendered body in our difficult yet occasionally loving world,” a description of the book on Amazon reads.

Ashley wrote an article titled, “The Anti-Trans Panic Is Rooted in White Supremacist Ideology” in May 2023, which equated people who oppose child sex changes to Nazis.

“Racism is foundational to reproductive control, and the United States eugenics movement shared and inspired much of the Nazi philosophy of ‘racial hygiene’ that sought to maintain the dominance and ‘purity’ of the white race. Today’s conservative reproductive agenda is little more than racial hygiene’s modern iteration,” Ashley wrote.

Several other members of the board are LGBTQ activists involved in left-wing activism all over the world.

Zakaria Nasser is an activist who has been involved in “trans and queer feminist organising” in Lebanon and has been a member of underground LGBTQ groups in the country since 2007, according to the WHO. Nasser co-founded a group called Qorras that produces “queer feminist knowledge.”

Apako Williams, another member of the WHO group, is listed as the executive director of Tranz Network Uganda, an organization that pushes for access to transgender medical procedures in Uganda. Sex change surgeries are not available in Uganda “even in the private sector leaving many trans persons to self-medicate with products which is not safe,” according to their website.

One member of the advisory group, Cianan Russell, describes himself as “afab faggot, trans-separatist, phd chemist, human rights activist, aspiring white anti-racist,” according to his Instagram bio. Russell is a senior policy officer at ILGA-Europe based in Brussels, Belgium, working on transgender policy and the “antigender movement” in Europe and Central Asia, according to the WHO.

Other members of the board include doctors and psychologists involved in sex change procedures.

Chris McLachlan is a clinical psychologist who serves on the board of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), according to the WHO. McLachlan runs a clinical practice where he provides gender transition procedures to LGBTQ individuals.

WPATH is a professional transgender medical organization that provides guidelines for sex change procedures and sex change hormonal therapies. They removed their age guidelines for sex-change procedures and sex hormone therapy in 2022.

Walter Bouman is a trans health specialist at the Nottingham Center Centre of Transgender Health in Nottingham, United Kingdom, according to the WHO. His work as a doctor involves the prescription and monitoring of sex change hormonal treatment as well as sex change surgeries.

England shut down its youth transgender clinic in 2022 over concerns that doctors were rushing children into sex changes without mental health considerations. Several researchers have raised concerns about sex changes, indicating that some transitioners may have unresolved mental health issues.

Some studies on the rate of regret of transition have found the regret rate to be as high as 25%.

The WHO, Ashley, Williams, McLachlan and Bouman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Nasser and Russell could not immediately be reached by the DCNF.

