‘8 Mile’ Rapper Supa Emcee Arrested For Wife’s Murder, Police Say: REPORT

Authorities arrested Michigan-born rapper Supa Emcee in relation to the murder of his wife, Kelly Ann Mays, 49, according to Click on Detroit.

Mays was found stabbed to death in an apartment complex in Westland, Michigan, at approximately 6pm on Jan. 7, authorities said, according to Click On Detroit. Law enforcement officials said Jimmie Lee Brown, known by his moniker Supa Emcee, turned himself in to the Westland Police Department shortly after Mays’ body was discovered, according to Click On Detroit. Brown is accused of stabbing Mays, Click on Detroit reported.

Brown and Mays are believed to have been in a relationship for 13 years, according to TMZ. The alleged altercation reportedly unfolded in their apartment in Detroit.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder Jan. 10 and currently remains in police custody, Click on Detroit reported. The rapper, famous for his role in “8 Mile” starring Eminem, was reportedly working to rebuild his life and career, after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He was reportedly involved in a near-fatal crash in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kid L (@kid.l.video)

Mays was a domestic violence survivor and activist who worked to educate and assist those suffering from violence in their homes, according to Click on Detroit. She reportedly worked with the nonprofit group, Haven, that provides outreach services to victims of domestic violence.

Haven CEO Christine Kinal released a statement about May’s death, saying she was heartbroken about the loss, Click on Detroit reported. (RELATED: ‘8 Mile’ Actor Nashawn Breedlove Dead At 46)

She described Mays as “a beautiful poet, survivor, advocate and mother and a truly beautiful soul.”

“Kelly Ann Mays played a significant role in touching the lives of those she’s encountered,” Kinal said, according to Click on Detroit.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing January 25, Click on Detroit reported. If convicted, the rapper could be facing life in prison.