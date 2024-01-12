Enormous Ancient City Found Deep In Amazon Jungle

The scientific world erupted late Thursday as the discovery of a massive ancient city hit headlines.

The more than 2,000-year-old pre-colonial “urban center” is the largest ever discovered in the Amazon jungle, according to a study published in the journal Science. Researchers used a combination of fieldwork and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) analysis on a region in the Upano Valley of Ecuador, in the eastern foothills of the Andes, where they uncovered the anthropized landscape.

The city is described as having “clusters” of “monumental platforms, plazas, and streets following a specific pattern intertwined with extensive agricultural” infrastructure, like drainage and terraces. The roadways throughout the region suggest those living there traveled huge distances. Tens of kilometers of road connect the various centers throughout the city, just like they do in the cities of today.

“The settlements are much bigger than others in the Amazon,” study co-author Stephen Rostain told New Scientist. “They are comparable with Maya sites.”

January 2024: QUOTE "Prof Rostain says he was warned against this research at the start of his career because scientists believed no ancient groups had lived in the Amazon." END QUOTE

The site is dated to around 500 B.C. to around 300 to 600 A.D., a time when Big Archaeology believes nothing was happen, especially fun and inventive things. The age of the city is significant, as it’s older than any other Amazonian urban area uncovered to date. Big Archaeology maintains the totally racist idea that nothing was happening in the Amazon until Christopher Columbus showed up in the 15th century. But there is more evidence totally dismissing this concept than supporting it.

In fact, the age of advanced human civilization keeps being pushed back as new discoveries appear on an almost monthly-basis that suggests we’re a lot smarter than we think we are (historically speaking). And as Graham Hancock says, “stuff just keeps getting older.” (RELATED: Researchers Discover 3,000-Year-Old Hydraulic System)

Oh, and Big Archaeology thinks the ancient peoples of South and Central America didn’t have any means of transport other than foot, which is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. Why would our ancestors build “superhighways” if they didn’t need to travel on them, idiot? (Not you, Big Archaeology are the idiots).

My hope is that 2024 reveals even more conclusive evidence that Big Archaeology is wrong about the human story. So far, these hopes are becoming a reality.