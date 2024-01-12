Hooker Allegedly Streamed Mom’s Murder On Facebook Live: Cops

A hooker streamed her mother’s alleged murder Monday on Facebook Live, the San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) said in a Facebook statement.

Tonantzyn Oris Beltran allegedly stabbed her mother to death on video hours after the two retrieved the 28-year-old suspect’s impounded vehicle from a Santa Rosa police station, according to the Press Democrat.

San Rafael cops allegedly found Beltran covered in blood and holding a knife next to the victim on an Cresta Way apartment’s rear balcony after forcing entry into the unit, according to the statement by SRPD. The SRPD said they arrested the alleged suspect at the scene.

UPDATE: Olivia Beltran, 55, remembered as community activist who worked as translator & immigration-rights activist. She was stabbed to death by her daughter Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, who broadcast it on @facebook Live, per @SanRafaelPolice. @JoeyHorta @KTVU reports pic.twitter.com/xNE7nWDMP2

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 10, 2024

A Marin County coroner pronounced Olivia Lucia Beltran Pacheco dead shortly after she was escorted to the hospital, SRPD said. Hospital staff could not revive the victim due to the severity of her injuries, according to SRPD.

Police worked with Facebook’s parent company, Meta, to remove the video of the victim’s alleged murder, SRPD said.

Beltran also allegedly filmed a 10-minute video at the Santa Rosa police department the day before the alleged murder when she went with her mother to get her car back after it was impounded for a vehicle pursuit, the Press Democrat reported. Beltran, who was arrested the night prior for the chase, allegedly showed herself holding a knife in her mother’s car, mouthing the words, “You have no idea what’s waiting for you,” the outlet reported

A San Rafael sergeant was heard in the footage expressing concern about Beltran’s mental state, according to the outlet. Frustrated, Beltran reportedly attempted to talk over the sergeant, quietly mentioning his “nice pistol” when shut down. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Reportedly Stabs Her Mother To Death In Her Sleep)

“There is concern that your daughter can’t drive safely right now,” the sergeant told Beltran’s mother in the video, the outlet reported. “You obviously know her. She probably has some sort of mental health issues, based on what you said.”

Beltran was arrested for her mother’s death on one count of murder, the New York Post reported. Online inmate records at the Marin County jail reportedly titled her profession as “escort.”