‘It Doesn’t Happen’: Veterans Detail What Would Happen To Regular Troops If They Pulled A Lloyd Austin

After Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized and failed to inform the White House for several days, veterans reflected on consequences regular soldiers would face if they did something similar.

Austin was rushed Jan. 1 to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., due to extreme pain. Despite spending several days in the ICU, Austin and the Pentagon did not notify the White House or Congress of the secretary’s condition until several days after being admitted. Despite the communication breakdown, President Joe Biden has no plans to punish Austin.

If a soldier in the military attempted to do something like Austin — going off to a medical appointment or missing normal duties without informing anyone — they would be punished, veterans told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: ‘All For A Political Agenda’: Vets Blast White House For Bragging About Biden’s Visits To War Zones)

“As for a regular soldier, sailor, airman, marine just disappearing — that’s called Unauthorized Absence — depending on the effects of your UA, you could get any range of punishments, ranging from restriction, demotion, pay taken, loss of security clearances, brig, or even an ‘other than honorable’ discharge,” Tim W. a former Navy Seal of 22 years whose surname is being kept anonymous so he could speak candidly, told the Daily Caller.

DOOCY: “Why should we believe anything that this administration tells us about anything ever again?” The Biden admin lied and covered for Lloyd Austin’s prostate cancer and definitely lies about Biden’s health. pic.twitter.com/g6Pz92DTBa — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2024

Despite the fact that Biden and other administration officials participated in a phone call with Austin on Jan.1, it wasn’t until a few days later that Biden learned, along with the rest of the American people, about the hospitalization.

Austin was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Jan. 1 because he was experiencing extreme pain from a Urinary Tract Infection, according to the Pentagon. The Defense Secretary was diagnosed with Prostate cancer in early December and underwent a procedure Dec. 22 related to the diagnosis, the Pentagon added.

“Never ask your soldiers to do something that you wouldn’t do yourself. There is no doubt this would’ve been absolutely unacceptable for any other rank-and-file member of the military at any level,” Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, told the Daily Caller. “Whether it’s this or the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden loves to excuse his senior officials.”

After the White House was finally informed of Austin’s condition, the president’s aides reportedly had to urge the Pentagon to notify the public about Austin’s hospitalization, two senior administration officials told Politico. The Pentagon reportedly had no plan in place to release any details about Austin’s hospitalization, and the push from the White House resulted in their statement, giving Congress a short notice before going public, Politico reported.

Dangerous times for us all right now thanks to the feckless Biden foreign policy of the past 3 years. Can the White House at least tell us when SINO Lloyd Austin (Secretary In Name Only) will be back at work??? — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 12, 2024

While Biden plans to take no action against Austin, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients ordered cabinet officials in a Tuesday memo to review how they transfer their authority. Though the memo seemingly looks to avoid any further communication breakdowns between the White House and its cabinet officials, it made no mention of Austin.

Austin himself took responsibility for the communication breakdown in a statement Saturday, pledging to be transparent moving forward.

“I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Austin said. “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

A coalition of GOP lawmakers, led by Florida Rep. Aaron Bean, introduced a piece of legislation Thursday that would require agencies to immediately notify Congress if their cabinet official is experiencing an emergency and unable to perform their duties.

“I served 20 years in the U.S. Navy — military leadership should be no further than a phone call away. The way this situation was handled was completely unacceptable,” Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales told the Daily Caller.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Republican Rep. from Texas and a former White House doctor, said it was unacceptable Austin failed to disclose his condition.

“The fact that Secretary of Defense Austin failed to inform the White House that he was hospitalized is unacceptable and dangerous for the security of the United States. Either Secretary Austin does not trust our senile Commander-in-Chief with important information while there are two major global conflicts ongoing, or he is not a valued member of the Biden administration’s national security team, considering no one had any need to reach him during periods of constant and elevated military operations and crises.

John Kirby says that Joe Biden has been impressed with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s “leadership” which was “on display…in a hospital bed!” pic.twitter.com/N8OV5tLYS6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2024

Though finding it unacceptable, Jackson noted he was not shocked to learn Austin had kept his stay in Walter Reed Hospital from the White House.

“We should not be surprised the Secretary of Defense did not feel inclined to disclose critical health information and put national security ahead of his own personal preferences when he works for a Commander-in-Chief whose obvious but undisclosed health issues put us at risk every day,” Jackson told the Daily Caller.

While Austin remains in Walter Reed Hospital, he has resumed his duties as the Defense Secretary, even reportedly ordering a strike on the Iran-backed Houthis from his hospital bed, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Biden Calls Houthis A Terrorist Group Despite Taking Them Off The List Years Ago)

“You asked what would happen if I was sick and didn’t tell anybody? First of all, it doesn’t happen with the chain of command of the military. Even if I’m definitely sick at my apartment in Virginia when I was on the SEAL team, I would have to go in and report and let them know what’s going on. You don’t just stay home,” Rob O’Neill, a former U.S. Navy Seal, told the Daily Caller.

“Certainly if you’re in a position of authority you don’t go mysterious and not tell anybody,” O’Neil continued. “Joe Biden didn’t know for days.”