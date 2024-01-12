Kristen Stewart Calls ‘Twilight’ ‘Such A Gay Movie’

Actress Kristen Stewart reflected on the breakout film that took her to the height of her career by calling it “such a gay movie.”

“I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating,” Stewart said, during an interview with Variety published Thursday. More than 15 years after the release of the film, Stewart admits she has gained new perspective of the movie.

“It’s such a gay movie, I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob[ert Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not okay,” she said.

Stewart went on to discuss her views.

“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book,” she said.

“It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Stewart played the protagonist in her role as Bella Swan in the vampire fantasy franchise. The 33-year-old actress played a teenager that moved in with her father and experienced challenges fitting in with her peers. She soon falls for Edward, played by Pattinson, who played a vampire from the Cullen family.

Her character works through her feelings for Edward and as the movie evolves, she too, becomes a vampire and builds a family with Edward, eventually having their daughter, Renesmee, played by Mackenzie Foy.

The majority of the romantic relationships explored in the movie are heterosexual, but now that she’s able to look back at the franchise, Stewart is able to note the nuances, and she thinks the movie queer-coded.

“I can only see it now,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Twilight’ Star Confesses To Sleeping On Inflatable Boat Before Making It Big)

Fellow “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner also reflected on his time with the franchise, and noted that although he had fond memories of his time on set, he wouldn’t want to see a “Twilight” reboot, according to E! News.

Pattinson has also candidly expressed that he thought “Twilight” was a “weird story.”

“Even when I was promoting it, I was pretty open about how strange I thought it was when I was doing it,” Pattinson told Variety.