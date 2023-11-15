‘Twilight’ Star Confesses To Sleeping On Inflatable Boat Before Making It Big

“Twilight” star Robert Pattinson spoke with Architectural Digest about his humble beginnings, and admitted he was once unable to afford a bed to sleep on.

The famous actor juxtaposed his current life with his challenging past during a recent interview with the magazine. He spoke of some of the furniture he had custom designed for his multi-million dollar home, then noted this wasn’t always the lifestyle he was accustomed to.

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table,” he told the publication.

Robert Pattinson Designed This Elegant Ear-Shaped Sofa – Architectural Digest https://t.co/kY4K8PPm68 — Robert Pattins Plaza (@PattinsonPlaza) November 15, 2023

Pattinson spoke candidly about not owning furniture due to his financial position at the time, and noted the difference between his past, where many financial sacrifices were made, and his current position in life, after making it big.

At the time, the inflatable boat was a blessing for the now-famous star.

“I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems,” Pattinson told Architectural Digest.

Things are different for the actor these days. He has come a long way after finding success in Hollywood, and has worked with famous designer Nicole Gordon on two of his homes, the outlet noted.

“Rob wanted a piece where you could nestle in to read, but was also sturdy and stable enough for a number of people to sit on at a party,” Gordon told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘No Money, No Connections’: Michael J. Fox Describes ‘Dumpster Diving For Food’ At 18 Before Skyrocketing To Fame)

Pattinson’s original sofa is now displayed at JF Chen, truly marking the significant difference between his pre-fame position, and the one he holds now.