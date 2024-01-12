Mia Goth Sued For Allegedly Kicking Movie Extra In The Head On Purpose: REPORT

An unnamed background extra on the set of Mia Goth’s impending film ‘MaXXXine’ sued her for allegedly kicking him in the head purposely during production, according to court documents, TMZ reported.

The famous actress was named in the lawsuit alongside director Ti West and A24, court documents said, according to TMZ. The background extra alleged Goth kicked him in the head on purpose, allegedly “taunted, mocked, and belittled” him afterward and then allegedly challenged him to try doing something about it, according to the documents, the outlet reported. He is reportedly suing for no less than $500,000 in damages for wrongful termination of his position and battery, as well as punitive damages, the documents revealed.

The unnamed actor alleged his role in the upcoming series required him to remain prone in the dirt and play dead over several hours, while wearing a robe, according to TMZ. His character was reportedly soaked in fake blood. Goth, who plays Maxine, was intended to run past him as he lay on the ground, step over his body and then pause to look at him briefly, before running away, the outlet reported.

They reportedly ran a few takes that went according to plan, but he alleged Goth ran off-script. The man alleged she “nearly stepped” on him and was warned to be careful, the documents said, according to the outlet. Instead of being more cautious, he reportedly alleged she “intentionally kicked” his head using her boot in the next run through the scene, according to the documents.

The actor claimed he suffered considerable pain and stiffness in the neck after allegedly being kicked, the documents said, TMZ reported. He reportedly said doctors later informed him he had suffered a concussion due to the alleged incident, according to the documents. (RELATED: Rebel Wilson Reveals On-Set Injury After Being Hit In Face With A Gun)

The actor asserted he was not given any medical assistance at the project’s set, the documents revealed, the outlet reported. He reportedly said he suffered headaches during his commute home and “nearly passed out twice” along the way, according to the documents.

He was later stripped of his position in the production, the documents said, according to the outlet.