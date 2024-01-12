Sports

Ryan Rollins Charged With Theft: REPORT

Police charged former Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins with seven counts of petit larceny, The Athletic reported.

Documents filed at Alexandria General District Court indicate the famous basketball player is accused of repeatedly shoplifting from a Target store, according to The Athletic. Rollins is accused of taking household items such as groceries, candles and body wash on seven different occasions, police said in court documents, The Athletic reported. Rollins was on the Wizards’ roster on a $1.7 million contract but the team waived him Monday after just 10 regular-season games.

The alleged thefts took place between Sept 9 and Nov. 9, and the items allegedly stolen hovered below the value of $1,000 per incident, police said in the court documents, according to The Athletic.

The charges for stealing such goods with that value from a business are classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. Rollins now faces the penalties associated with the charges and is expected to attend a court hearing scheduled for early February. The star athlete has not yet entered a plea, according to The Athletic.

Nathan Muyskens, attorney for Rollins, and the basketball player’s agent, Mike Silverman, have not issued a public statement regarding this case and declined to give The Athletic a comment.

SAITAMA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Ryan Rollins #2 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards - NBA Japan Games at the Saitama Super Arena on September 30, 2022 in Saitama, Japan.

Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger issued a statement regarding Rollins’ current criminal charges.

“We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan,” Winger told The Athletic. (RELATED: ‘A Big Misunderstanding’: Hannah Montana Star Mitchell Musso Speaks Out About Theft Charges)

“We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions. We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of,” Winger said. “These are expectations, not aspirations.”

This story continues to unfold.