Former NFL Star Ryan Shazier Files For Divorce After Cheating Accusations: REPORT

Former NFL star Ryan Shazier initiated divorce proceedings Wednesday against Michelle Shazier, his wife of several years, TMZ Sports reported.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler filed for divorce less than two months after she claimed he cheated on her, according to TMZ Sports. The specifics of the case remain undisclosed, as the court has issued an order to seal the details. Ryan’s legal representative chose not to comment on the matter.

The controversy surrounding the couple gained traction when Michelle openly accused Ryan of sending explicit text messages to another woman. Her claims, accompanied by alleged screenshots of texts, suggested that Ryan was engaged in flirtatious and sexually suggestive messages with someone else, the outlet reported. Michelle expressed her distress and disappointment in a public post, where she condemned Ryan’s actions and declared her intention to move on, emphasizing her self-worth.

Ryan Shazier Files For Divorce From Wife | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/iW6OM5xQWA — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2024

“Infidelity at its finest!” Michelle wrote in a post, according to TMZ Sports. “I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. 🤍 This is Ryan… he’s a liar and a cheater!” (RELATED: Superstar Linebacker Who Suffered Massive Spinal Injury Is Dead Set On NFL Return … Just Not With One Team)

In response to these allegations, Ryan had previously acknowledged their separation. “Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers,” he told TMZ Sports.

Ryan and Michelle have two sons. They first crossed paths before Ryan’s career-altering spinal injury in 2017 and held their wedding in 2019, the outlet reported.