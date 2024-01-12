The People Have Spoken, And They Want Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen and a whole host of his country music colleagues received nominations Thursday for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards (PCA).

A whole host of huge names are tipped for wins in the 2024 awards, but the only important one (in my opinion) is Morgan Wallen. If you’d told this all-genre icon that he’d receive five nominations for the PCAs in just a few years, he’d have probably thought you were mental. Wallen nearly lost his entire career back in 2021 but managed to close out 2023 as the most successful artist in the country.

Wallen is nominated for “Male Artist,” “Male Country Artist” and “The Album,” all from his 36-track epic “One Thing At A Time.” He’s also up for “The Song” from “Last Night,” which I sang on repeat yesterday because I had the house to myself, and hadn’t realized quite how much range you need to hit all the high and low notes.

And, of course, Wallen’s “One Night At A Time” tour is up for “The Concert Tour” category. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s 2023 Shares Emotional Reel Teasing His Plans For 2024)

My biggest concern is the PCAs will bow to the corporate media oligarchy and give all of the awards to the lemons who go along with their Big Media BS (i.e., the psyop that is Taylor Swift). Let’s hope the PCA sticks with what the American people really want … and that’s Morgan Wallen.