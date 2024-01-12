‘The Timing Reveals The Scam’: Fox News Legal Analyst Says Hunter Biden Will Plead The 5th

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Hunter Biden would never testify before House committees investigating the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden agreed to comply with a subpoena issued by the committees Friday after previously defying the subpoena. Jarrett said that the letter from Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, indicated Hunter Biden’s strategy. (RELATED: ‘He’s Getting Lousy Advice’: Former House Oversight Chair Pans Hunter Biden’s Lawyer After Contempt Resolution)

“It’s a pretense, a charade. Hunter Biden is pretending today through his lawyer, oh, gee, yeah, I will answer questions now,” Jarrett told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “He’s not going to do that, he will take the fifth. He was always going to take the fifth. There is too much incriminating evidence and he’s in criminal jeopardy, so if he lies when confronted with evidence of influence peddling and there’s mountains of it, he’d be charged with perjury. If he tells the truth, he further implicates himself. So I think this was always the plan, so let’s pull a series of stunts, refuse the deposition. We will taunt the Republicans into a public hearing Democrats will crater.”

WATCH:



“[T]he November 8 and 9, 2023, deposition subpoenas to Mr. Biden and the contempt resolutions approved by your committees on January 10, 2024, based on those subpoenas were and are legally invalid,” Lowell wrote in the letter. “You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing. If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition. We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden’s behalf.”

Jarrett pointed to both the timing of Lowell’s letter, days before a scheduled Jan. 17 vote by the full House of Representatives on a resolution holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, and specific language in the letter. Hunter Biden has been indicted on multiple counts of violating tax laws in California and Delaware. Biden also faces three felony gun charges in Delaware.

“The timing reveals the scam,” Jarrett said. “Today’s offer effectively nullifies the effort on Joe Biden’s DOJ to prosecute his son for contempt. Don’t give them the excuse. Issue another subpoena tomorrow and be done with it.”

“It doesn’t matter, Hunter Biden won’t testify, you can see it in his lawyer’s letter,” Jarrett said. “At the very end look at it closely. It says he will comply for a hearing or deposition. He doesn’t say he will testify. Compliance is not testifying.”

