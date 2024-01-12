Thomas Massie Pretty Much Calls CNN Anchor An Idiot To Her Face. She Was Not Happy

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie told a CNN anchor point-blank that she has no idea what she is talking about in regard to an Israel resolution bill.

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan questioned Massie’s criticism of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who accused him of being “the most anti-Israel Republican” during the Wednesday primary debate. Massie replied that he is living in Haley’s head “rent-free” with “plenty of empty space.”

The congressman said Friday that Haley has not read the bills he had voted against regarding Israel, and accused Haley of being against free speech and liking all wars. Bolduan then pointed to a pro-Israel resolution Massie voted against called, “Reaffirming the State of Israel’s right to exist,” which “recognizes Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism,” “rejects calls for Israel’s destruction” and “condemns the Hamas-led attack on Israel.”

“‘Recognizing that denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism. You do not support — ”

“That’s the name of the resolution, congratulations, you’re able to read the name of the resolution. I don’t vote on the names,” the congressman said.

“Oh, congressman, I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence now, are you?” Bolduan asked. (RELATED: Here Are The 22 Republicans Who Voted With Democrats To Kill Censure Of Rashida Tlaib)

“No, I’m just saying you don’t have time to prepare for this like I did,” Massie said.

“Do you mean the two pages that I read in two minutes this morning and highlighted —” Bolduan said. “The resolve that the House of Representatives?”

“Yeah, it took two minutes,” Massie laughed.

“Oh,” she said.

“Good for you, you took minutes, there’ve been 19 resolutions. I know what’s in all of them, I studied them,” the congressman continued. “And I say right on social media, if you’ve done a little more research, you wouldn’t have to ask me if I acknowledge Israel’s right to exist. It’s right there on my social media.”

“I’ve read your social media, I also think stated what’s in this resolution, it is worthy of re-asking,” she said.

Massie is the only member of Congress who voted against the resolution, while Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib voted “present.” The congressman joined 18 Democrats to vote against another resolution intended to honor the U.S.-Israeli relationship and express support for strengthening the Abraham Accords, the 2020 agreement establishing diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to The Hill.

Massie said he voted against the resolution since he has voted against foreign aid for the last decade, according to The Hill.

“Ultimately it didn’t make sense for me to vote for a bill that praises the foreign aid that I’ve voted against for the past ten years,” he said in a statement.

He was also one of 22 Republicans who voted to kill a resolution to censure Tlaib for antisemitic remarks due to free speech concerns.