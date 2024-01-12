‘Walking Vegetable’: Dave Portnoy Labels Biden’s 2024 Campaign A ‘Disgrace’ Due To ‘Cognitive Disabilities’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy criticized President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign due to his concerns about Biden’s mental competency, in an interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Friday.

Portnoy made a comment calling Biden a “99- year-old president” and Varney corrected him, asking if he supports “our 81-year- old president” on “Varney & Company.” Portnoy answered that he does not approve of Biden because of his obvious cognitive decline, and stated the president should not run for reelection. (RELATED: Dave Portnoy Announces Stunning News About The Future Of Barstool Sports)

“He is a walking vegetable,” Portnoy stated. “Woah,” Varney interrupted, but Portnoy continued on his tirade against Biden.

“And that has nothing to do with being Republican [or] Democrat. But when you need help walking off a stage after you give a speech, it’s probably time to call it quits,” he said. “If you were running a company, Stuart, and you cared about the bottom line and making money, you would not put somebody who clearly has cognitive disabilities in charge of your company… it’s old, it’s sad, but it is insane that somebody who is clearly impaired is the president of the United States.”

Biden is running for reelection despite the widespread perception that he is too elderly to be president. Biden is the oldest president in American history, and 73% of voters view him as “too old to run for president,” according to a September poll by The Wall Street Journal. Over 25% of Americans think the words “old,” “outdated,” “retire,” “elderly,” “aging,” “senile” and “dementia” when they think about Biden, according to an August poll by The Associated Press/NORC.

“Do you think he’s capable of being the president for another five years?” Varney asked.

“He’s not capable to be a president for another 20 seconds,” Portnoy answered. “But the issue is there are people who are pulling strings behind him, clearly, who are making the decisions… they have the power and they don’t want to give it up. But there’s absolutely no way he should be president… It’s a disgrace he’s going to run again. The man cannot find his way off a stage. He’s like a blabbering old uncle. You don’t even know what he’s talking about half the time.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

