Iowa Restaurant Rolls Out Caucus Menu, Including The ‘Meatball Ron’ And An Orange Kielbasa Based On … Um …

A restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, rolled out a heap of caucus-theme foods, Friday, and we’ve got some extras we’d love to add to the menu!

Zombie Burger is downtown Des Moines is clearly home to a bunch of very talented (and very funny) chefs. From “Mom-Aswamy’s Spaghetti” to the “Meatball Ron,” these guys really didn’t hold back with the 2024-themed foods, as described by Axios.

The “Mom-Aswamy” is apparently a vegetarian sandwich made with spaghetti, as a nod to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s enthusiasm for Eminem (as if anyone doesn’t like Eminem).

The “Meatball Ron” is … bizarre. It’s a meatball patty with mozzarella, marinara, garlic, and a friend banana served on top of a “hidden” slice of garlic bread (an allusion to the heel lifts Ron allegedly wears). I’ve never heard of such a thing before, but I am here for it. Bananas are the best, and I’ll die on this hill. It’ll be served on Saturday, so please let me know what you think of it.

On Sunday, you’ll be able to order the “American History 101.” It’s just a double pimento cheese patty with bacon, pulled pork, okra, and Carolina Gold Sauce. It’s simple, bringing absolutely nothing new or interesting to the table.

Then, Monday, we have the “Day One Dic-Tator” (remember when Trump said he’d only be a dictator on “day one” of his second term?) which is Flamin’ Hot Cheetos orange kielbasa with Russian dressing. An orange sausage, huh? I wonder what that could symbolize…

It sounds ridiculous, but I bet it’s got the best flavor of them all, with hints of freedom and a time before the brink of World War III. (RELATED: Can’t Take A Dump On A Plane? Kamala’s Got Your Back, Bro)

There’s also a Biden-themed milkshake made with SleepyTime tea-flavored syrup.

But since it’s Friday, I wanted to share my Friday Funday ideas for the menu. How about the “McBiden Bite.” Two soggy buns, a vegetable patty (because President Joe Biden is mostly a vegetable), and ice cream. Or how about the “Kamala Burger,” which is just half a bun with off-brand ketchup. If you don’t like it, an ugly woman in an even uglier suit comes out and tells you you’re racist.