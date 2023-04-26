Babe. Wake Up. Kamala Just Broke Her Record For Saying The Weirdest Thing Ever

Vice President Kamala Harris broke her own personal record, Tuesday, for saying the most bizarre, nonsensical nothings in a bid to try and make people like her.

“I think it’s very important […] for us at every moment in time & certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist & are present & to be able to contextualize it — to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment — as it relates not only to the past but the future,” Harris vomited at a summit designed to promote the murder of unborn children, as seen in a clip shared on Twitter.

While it’s far from the first time Harris has said something that makes no sense, this particular clip is profoundly bizzare. It sounds like she was trying to tell people to be aware of their macro social context at this moment in history (ie: our modern apocalypse), but we all know Harris is no good at taking her own advice (maybe this is why no one listens to her??).

In case anyone was wondering, at this moment in history, the party and supporters of Harris are actively campaigning to eradicate women’s rights. They’re also trying to find legal means of taking your children and multilating them. (RELATED: Kamala’s Basketball Skills Are Almost As Good As Her Handling Of The Border Crisis)

All of this is occurring while in a macro-global economic crisis and global superpowers are trying to wipe America off the face of the Earth. But sure, Harris, whatever you said … sounds so important (said no one, ever).

There is a small part of me that sees this type of nonsensical wittering as subtly genius. Without saying anything at all, Harris basically hands over responsibility to interpret her words to young people who are already heavily manipulated by Democrat rhetoric. In some ways, the linguistics in this word-vomit could be spun as calling her twelve or so supporters to arms, to take more control of this moment in history. And who knows how much worse that could be for all of us if they do.