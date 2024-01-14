Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum Declare For NFL Draft

What a way to ride off into the Ann Arbor sunset…

J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, who are the quarterback and running back of Michigan that led the Wolverines to an undefeated national championship season (the first for the school in 26 years), announced on social media Sunday that they’re declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. (RELATED: Cam Ward Changes Mind On NFL Draft, Commits To The University Of Miami… Incoming National Championship?)

A junior out of La Grange Park, Illinois, McCarthy threw for a total of 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns in the 2023 campaign, while also tallying an elite 72.3% completion rate.

McCarthy is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the NFL Draft, according to ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🙂 (@jjmccarthy)

With Corum, he had a 1,000-yard season stacking up 1,245 rushing yards and also punched in a mesmerizing 27 touchdowns, which ranked No. 1 in the entire FBS.

Kiper ranks the senior, originally from Marshall, Virginia, as the No. 4 best running back in the draft.

Michigan, thank you for everything!! Onto the next chapter in my journey!! #2024nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ue6W0GPGvm — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 14, 2024

First off, congratulations to J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, I don’t wanna take anything away from them with what I’m about to say — and shoutout to Ann Arbor, it’s all love from my direction as far as the University of Michigan is concerned.

However, with all that being said, I don’t see either McCarthy or Corum being a thing in the NFL. I mean, maybe Corum could be a superstar, but I just don’t see it … I could see a valuable role player though. But that’s just me.

Regardless … J.J., Blake … get that money, boo boo. (*Kat Williams voice*)