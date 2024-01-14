Cam Ward Changes Mind On NFL Draft, Commits To The University Of Miami… Incoming National Championship?

Cam Ward is headed to the University of Miami!

Yeah, yeah, yeah … my Miami Dolphins were bounced Saturday night from the NFL Playoffs and I’ve been hearing ish from a lot of people, but the haters’ glory has been cut short for two different reasons: 1. I cashed out on my bets, and 2. Cam Ward has reversed course on his NFL Draft decision and has committed to the Miami Hurricanes!

The former superstar quarterback for the Washington State Cougars announced Saturday on social media that instead of going to the NFL Draft, which he declared for two weeks ago, he will be headed to Coral Gables to play another season of college football.

Publishing a picture of himself wearing a Miami uniform, Ward said that he is now a Hurricane.

“They’ve got a lot of people returning on offense and defense,” Ward told The Athletic. “With the portal guys they’ve got coming in and the recruiting class they had, I easily think Miami can get to the CFP next year.”

Man, this got me so amped when I first saw the news, and it’s quite the sight to see fresh out of the Dolphins getting clipped by the Kansas City Chiefs. I mean, damn, this could potentially mean The U is back.

It’s like Cam said … We’ve got a top recruiting class coming in, a lot of incoming star talent from the transfer portal and now Cam Ward is going to be our starting quarterback (with Reese Poffenbarger as his backup). I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and scream that the natty is ours next year, but uh…

Get ready, Miami. And enjoy the show, America.