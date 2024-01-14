National Embarrassment! Jerry Jones Can’t Even Look As Cowboys Get Schlonged In Playoffs Yet Again

America’s Team my ass! The Dallas Cowboys put up an absolute stinker of a first half against the Green Bay Packers in the first weekend of the NFL playoffs, going down 27-0 at one point.

The slaughter was so merciless that even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to avert his eyes from the field, probably to avoid feeling the utter shame that the rest of Cowboys nation is no doubt feeling right now.

After Packers QB Jordan Love tossed a dazzling dime of a touchdown pass to receiver Dontayvion Wicks which put the Pack up 20-0, Jones literally turned his back on his team.

Jerry Jones literally turning his back on his team… Yes. This is happening. Cowboys losing 20-0 in WC playoff game. Classic pic.twitter.com/U8YPojjf9i — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) January 14, 2024

HAHA I love it! Shield your eyes Jerry! Shield your precious eyes!

The Cowboys getting embarrassed in Jerry World is sweet enough as it is, but the fact that they were seven point favorites and are now getting SCHELACKED is just *chef’s kiss*. (RELATED: NFL Star’s Off Season Routine Is The Most American Thing I’ve Ever Heard)

The ‘Boys did end up finally putting a score on the board at the end of the half, punching in a touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson as time expired. But the score only pulled them within 20 points of Green Bay, still a massive number to overcome.

While stranger things have happened (cough, Atlanta, cough) it would be one of the most unlikely comebacks of all time.

If I were Jerry I’d save myself the embarrassment and get out of there to beat the traffic. Time to work on your golf game, Jer Bear!