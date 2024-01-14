NFL Star’s Off Season Routine Is The Most American Thing I’ve Ever Heard

Chicago Bears superstar wide receiver D.J. Moore just described his offseason routine and it’s truly the most American thing I’ve ever heard.

Speaking to fellow NFL wideouts Equanimous and Amon-Ra St. Brown on their podcast, Moore explained that he doesn’t work out at all during the offseason, saying all he does is drink Mountain Dew and smoke cigars.

“So you don’t work out in the offseason? No receiver training? Nothing?” Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown asked Moore. (RELATED: Forget The White House — Andrew Yang Belongs In The NFL Commissioner’s Office)

“Bro I don’t do no workouts. Ya’ll be lifting, nah… I drink Mountain Dew, smoke cigars and then when OTAs or Justin [Fields] and them, they come, do this workout, show up, no stretch and walk off,” the Bears number one receiver answered.

He also added that he stays at Disney World in the offseason. What an absolute patriot. Disney, Mountain Dew and cigars. Add a slice of apple pie and a Budweiser and this man is literally a walking American icon.

Moore is coming off a career year in his first season in Chicago. After coming over from Carolina in the deal that saw Chicago send the Panthers the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, Moore posted career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. His 1,342 receiving yards were good for sixth most in the league, so safe to say his offseason routine works. I say keep at it champ, unleash the Dew.