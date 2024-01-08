Carolina Panthers Fire General Manager Scott Fitterer Following Putrid Season

The NFL’s Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer following a league-worst 2-15 season, the team said Monday in a statement.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

Fitterer had been with the team since 2021.

Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

The Panthers finished at the very bottom of the league’s standings in 2023. Under Fitterer, they held a 14-37 record in three seasons.

To make matters worse, the 2-15 record should have landed the Panthers the first overall pick in this year’s draft, but Fitterer traded that pick to the Chicago Bears, along with standout receiver DJ Moore, to trade up to draft quarterback Bryce Young in last year’s draft. (RELATED: Are You Kidding Me?!: Chris Olave Makes Ridiculous Juggling Catch To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive)

Young, who still has plenty of promise, had a rough rookie season, especially when compared to fellow rookie QB CJ Stroud, the favorite for 2023’s rookie of the year.

The Panthers’ statement indicates they’ll begin looking for a replacement immediately, and at least one report suggests they’ll find it in-house.

“Should he fire Fitterer, Tepper then would have a clean slate to offer a prospective head coach and GM, though Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan also has support within the organization, according to sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.