Panthers Owner David Tepper Looks Set To Make Yet Another Braindead Move

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper may be standing in the way of his team bringing in legendary coach Jim Harbaugh to helm the franchise, according to a report from WFNZ’s Travis Hancock.

“Hearing Harbaugh has interest for the second year in a row but apparently the feeling has not been mutual from the Panthers end,” Hancock tweeted.

Harbaugh hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2014, when he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl the year before, but he’s a proven winner who now has his Michigan Wolverines in the college football National Championship.

Tepper, on the other hand, is a brand new NFL owner whose team has done nothing but lose since he took over. He’s already been embroiled in silly backlash, bringing more attention to his team for throwing a drink than for winning games.

So where does this guy get off saying he doesn’t want to give Harbaugh control? He should be so lucky!

The Panthers mortgaged their future to trade up for a 5’9 quarterback Bryce Young, sending a first-round pick to the Chicago Bears to trade up and select Young first. The pick they sent to Chicago will now be the first overall pick this year. Consensus projected number one Caleb Williams already looks like a better prospect than Young. (RELATED: Is Jim Harbaugh Headed To The Las Vegas Raiders? That’s What The Streets Are Saying (And Tom Brady Is Involved))

Plus, multiple quarterbacks that went after Young in last year’s draft have appeared to be much better than Young, including odds on favorite for Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

So Tepper, in his short time as the team’s owner, has already proven to be a bad decision-maker. He should be welcoming the wealth of experience that would come along with a Harbaugh hire. Instead, he’s allowing his ego to cloud his judgment and losing out on a man who will likely someday be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just sad.