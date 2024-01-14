Video Shows Bills Fans Having Absolute Blast In Blizzard As Team Pays Them To Shovel Snow

Bills Mafia is famous for their high flying antics, crashing through tables and generally just having a good ol’ time with the boys.

But Sunday’s winter storm in Buffalo brought the Bills faithful fandom a different kind of thrill.

Facing a potential 20 inches of snowfall, the Bills organization recruited local fans to help shovel the stadium, offering townfolk $20 an hour for their efforts, according to multiple online reports.

NEW: Bills fans are having a good time shoveling snow as the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Amazing. The Buffalo Bills are hiring fans to help shovel snow for the game which is set to take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m. eastern time. Fans will get paid… pic.twitter.com/U225nRiB4V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2024

Video shows fans clearing snow from Highmark Stadium by sliding through trenches constructed to push the massive amounts of powder from the arena. (RELATED: Star Wideout Says Team’s Miserable Season Led To ‘Worst Year Of My Life’)

The Bills were slated to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday until New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency due to the impending storm. The move forced the NFL to postpone the game which will now take place Monday at 4:30 p.m., according to Sporting News.

The call to postpone was probably for the best considering this is what Buffalo currently looks like:

Currently in Buffalo. I have a feeling Bills fans would actually sit in this for 3 hours.

pic.twitter.com/5hcCRvMd0G — Olivia Garvey (@LivGarvey6) January 14, 2024

Still, Hochul may have robbed us of an ALL TIME snow game. I can just picture Josh Allen slipping and sliding into the end zone for the lone touchdown of an inevitably low scoring game.