Video Shows NYC Pedestrian Mowed Down And Killed By Two SUVs

A 53-year-old mother of four lost her life in a hit-and-run accident Saturday in New York City, Daily News reported.

The accident was captured on surveillance footage as it occurred in the Bronx around 7:10 pm, according to the NYPD. Lourdes Camilo was crossing an intersection when a white Jeep struck her, catapulting her into the air and into the path of a second Jeep traveling in the opposite direction at a high speed, according to Daily Mail. The footage shows Camilo lying motionless on the street, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the first vehicle, a white Grand Cherokee, fled the scene immediately after the impact, leaving Camilo in the street, the outlet reported. The second vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old man, remained at the scene. The driver of the second Jeep has been cooperating with the police and the driver is not being charged as of Sunday. The investigation continues, with police yet to disclose any leads on the first driver’s identity or vehicle details.

The tragedy has deeply affected Camilo’s family and community. Her mother, speaking to Daily News, shared her family’s profound grief. ‘The whole family felt a lot about her,” she told the paper, in an interview translated from Spanish. “She called everyone her friend.” (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows The Wild Car Crash That Left ‘Black Panther’ Star Bloodied And Seriously Injured)

Luis Morales, an 80-year-old neighbor of Camilo, recounted her vibrant personality and friendly demeanor. “She was a very nice girl. Every time I saw her, ‘Good morning, sir. How are you? Have a good day,” he told Daily News. “Good sense of humor. Very lively. Very polite.”