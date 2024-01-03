Horrifying Video Shows The Wild Car Crash That Left ‘Black Panther’ Star Bloodied And Seriously Injured

Horrifying video footage shows the moment a Mercedes Benz careened into pedestrians and vehicles, and plowed over “Black Panther” actress, Carrie Bernans.

The New Year’s Eve crash near Madison Square Gardens sent people screaming in fear for their lives. The driver of the black Mercedes wreaked havoc on the streets, mounted the sidewalk, and floored it toward police and a food truck before crashing to a stop. Bernans was rushed to hospital where she underwent surgery and continues to recover from serious injuries.

People scurried in every direction, and shrieked in fear, as the terror unfolded.

The video showed police and first responders rushing to the aid of the injured as they assessed the extensive scene and damages. Sirens blared, and the frantic rush to save lives began, as seen in the clip posted by TMZ.

Bernans suffered facial injuries including deep facial wounds and several smashed teeth. Her mother posted images of the gruesome results of the hit-and-run on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption that noted she broke several bones and has a long road to recovery ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milan Zoe (@missmilanzoe)

She continues to update fans on her daughter’s condition and shared a photograph of Bernans hooked up to several machines in hospital, as well as a video that shows the devastating condition of her chipped teeth and bloodied face.

The family asked for prayers as the famous actress struggles to regain her health. (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Actress Carrie Bernans Suffers Horrific Injuries After Hit-And-Run Incident)

Police arrested the driver of the Mercedes Benz, 44-year-old Mohamed Alaouie, on scene and charged him with attempted murder. Three New York Police Department officers were among the 9 other people who were injured, in addition to Bernans, according to TMZ.