Prosecutors Charge California 10-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting Another 10-Year-Old To Death

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) said Sunday they arrested a 10-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing another minor.

Prosecutors charged the unidentified 10-year-old with murder, and sheriffs transporting the minor Sunday to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility, SCSD announced in a press statement. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge 13-Year-Old After He Allegedly Plotted Synagogue Mass Shooting)

Sacramento County Sheriffs responded to a call Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting, SCSD said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they found an “unresponsive juvenile” in the home parking lot “bleeding from his head and neck.”

Witnesses at the scene told authorities the “individual(s) responsible” had “ran into a nearby apartment” after the shooting had occurred, according to SCSD. Once the apartment location was confirmed, authorities detained everyone inside, identifying 53-year-old Arkete Davis and two juveniles, SCSD said. (RELATED: 4-Year-Old Killed In Road Rage Tragedy, Police Say)

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators found that one of the juveniles, the 10-year-old boy and Davis’ son, had gone to Davis’ car to get cigarettes. However, the boy had taken a gun from the car and “bragged” to his father about the weapon. The minor then shot the victim who was nearby and ran into the apartment following the incident.

The firearm was eventually located by authorities in a “nearby trash can,” with officials believing Davis attempted to “dispose” of the weapon, according to SCSD. Detectives noted Davis was legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, claiming the weapon used was reported stolen in 2017, SCSD said.

Deputies had performed “life-saving efforts” after finding the victim who was then transported to a local hospital, according to SCSD. However, the victim, who was confirmed to be 10-years-old, had succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

Davis was additionally arrested and charged with several felony firearm-related charges, child endangerment and accessory after the fact. The 53-year-old is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.

No motive has been released by officials.