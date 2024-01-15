WaPo’s David Ignatius Says He Still Has Concerns Over Biden’s Age

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he is still very concerned about President Joe Biden’s age.

First Lady Jill Biden appeared on “Morning Joe” Thursday and said her husband is up for the job of president and that he has the stamina to complete a second term amid concerns about his age and health.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski asked Ignatius about his column arguing that Biden should not run again in 2024.

“When you look at how he’s managing the world stage, and you hear Dr. Biden’s argument that he knows everybody, he’s been there done that. Any response, any update to your point of view?”

“So, as I wrote at the time in September, so many of President Biden’s policies, I think are good. I think he’s done a very good job of handling this extraordinarily difficult war in Gaza. I think he’s worked well with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and God bless him. The American public does seem to be concerned about his age, but that’s not you or me saying it, it’s a feeling it’s out there in the public, the polls consistently show that. And the best thing he can do is to demonstrate that he’s a strong leader with a strong team, and is the best person not simply to beat — to beat Trump but — but to lead the world in a very difficult period. I can’t fault the leadership he’s giving on these crises —”

"— but I don't — I haven't lost my concern nor has the public."

An August poll conducted by The Associated Press/NORC found 77% of Americans are worried Biden is too old to govern effectively while a September poll conducted by CNN found just 28% of Americans said the president inspires confidence as the leader of the country.

A Wall Street Journal poll released in early December found Former President Donald Trump leads Biden 45% to 29% on the question of mental fitness. Trump was also ahead 34 points on “physical stamina.”

Fifty-five percent of voters believe Biden’s age and health would “severely limit his ability to do the job,” while just 26% said the same of Trump, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.