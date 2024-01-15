Eric Adams To Impose Curfew On Illegal Immigrants As Surge Overwhelms NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will impose a curfew on several migrant shelters Tuesday as the rising illegal immigration crisis pushes the city to the brink.

Migrants staying at four respite centers across New York City will now have to abide by a nightly curfew amid reports that some of them have been panhandling city residents for money and food, the New York Post reported. New York City has taken in roughly 160,000 asylum seekers since April 2022 and has been forced to make budget cuts to spend billions in taxpayer funds in dealing with the overwhelming crisis. (RELATED: ‘Devil’s Workshop’: Eric Adams Suggests Migrant Crisis Will Result In Rampant Crime)

The East Village NYC.

This footage is from the day we had the storm .

100s of migrants were lined up to get reprocessed.

I met with a pastor who runs a church down the block from this location . He stated he started off feeding the homeless but is now feeding migrants due to… pic.twitter.com/FrqsRe70zU — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) January 12, 2024

Under the new rule migrants staying at these four respective respite centers will have to check in every night at 11 p.m. EST and will have to remain there until at least 6 a.m. according to the Post. Migrants who violate the rule three times within a month could face expulsion from the respite centers, although exceptions can be made for those with work or school obligations, or essential appointments.

Adams was reportedly “looking into” instituting the new policy earlier in January after city residents complained to his office that several migrants were approaching them at their homes, day and night, looking for money, food or clothing.

Respite centers have brought several problems to the city; residents living near one of the shelters in Brooklynn said they were “on edge” watching the “alarming” desperation of migrants in the area, according to the Post. A shelter in Randall’s Island became the scene of a murder last week after a migrant fatally stabbed another migrant; a massive brawl broke out between migrants seeking shelter at a separate center in the East Village days prior.

The Big Apple has been forced to spend roughly $3.5 billion since April 2022 to deal with the migrant crisis as hundreds of migrants come to the city every day, according to ABC News. Adams has used increasingly alarming language in recent months to describe the urgency of the crisis, saying that it will “destroy” the city and warning that crime will spike if migrants cannot find jobs or housing.

The city’s winter season has further strained the migrant crisis, as those seeking shelter can face brutally cold conditions. Hundreds of migrants were moved into a Brooklyn school for shelter during a winter storm last week, forcing students enrolled at the school to temporarily take their studies online.

Adams has made repeated requests to the Biden administration for federal assistance in dealing with the crisis, but Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously cast blame on New York City leadership for not adequately using available resources to mitigate the problem. Part of Adams’ effort to quell the crisis has also been to stop the busing of migrants to NYC from other states, perhaps most notably Texas, by instituting stricter regulations in December on the buses arrival.

Adams’ office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

