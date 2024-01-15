Hamas Releases Update To Hostage Video

Hamas, the terrorist organization running the Gaza Strip, released a video Monday where one of their captives alleged two of their own were killed.

The video appeared to feature Israeli hostage Noa Argamani. Argamani can be heard claiming the other two seen in the video had been killed in an Israel Defense Force (IDF) airstrike.

🚨 BREAKING: HAMAS ANSWER THEIR GUESSING GAME VIDEO The latest update from Hamas claims that two of the three hostages featured in their previous video are dead as a result of the Israeli bombing of Gaza. The surviving hostage, Noa Argamani: “Stop this madness and bring us home… pic.twitter.com/HyQhthVuO7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2024

“I was located in a building. It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F-16 fighter jet. Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn’t. We were in the building with Al-Qassam [Hamas] soldiers and three hostages,” Argamani said in Hebrew, according to The Jerusalem Post.

She recounted in the video that the three hostages were Yossi Sharabi, Itai Svirsky and herself. She recalled being buried along with her fellow hostages in the rubble of the building and claimed Hamas soldiers saved her and one hostage, but Sharabi allegedly did not make it. She said later Svirky and her were being transported to a new location when an IDF airstrike allegedly killed Svirky.

“I remained injured in my head. My head is full of shrapnels and I have injuries in my body,” she said in the video, pointing to her head. She called on the Israeli government to “stop this madness and bring us home to our families while we are still alive.”

Svirsky’s mother and father were gunned down by Hamas on Oct. 7, The Jerusalem Post reported. Sharabi’s son, Oren, was released during the prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, according to the outlet.

When the video was taken is unknown, the claims made in it cannot be confirmed and Hamas has falsely asserted hostages died previously, The Jerusalem Post reported. IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, for instance, said various details in the video were false in his nightly public briefing in Hebrew.

“Itai was not shot by our forces. This is a lie of Hamas. The building in which they [the hostages] were being held was not a target and was not targeted by our troops,” Hagari said in the briefing. He added that the IDF did not strike in places where they have intelligence hostages are located but added in “retrospect we know that we struck targets near where they were held.”

WATCH: IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivers his nightly briefing after the release of psychological warfare videos by Hamas pic.twitter.com/tMSo2C6b96 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 15, 2024

Argamani’s mother, Liora, reportedly has stage four brain cancer.

Liora released a video of herself back in Nov. saying she wished “for the chance to see my Noa at home.”

Liora Argamani, mother of Noa Argamani, taken hostage by Hamas from the Nova rave, asked the media to share this video. She has brain cancer and doesn’t know how much time she has left – her dying wish is for Noa to return home. pic.twitter.com/zBMaLKiFzo — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) November 29, 2023

Hamas took over 200 hostages in its Oct. 7 invasion into Israel of which over 100 had been released due to a temporary ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that expired in Dec.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include the response of an IDF official.