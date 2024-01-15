Police: Terror Attack In Ra’anana, Israel, Leaves One Dead And 17 Wounded

Two suspects allegedly used stolen cars Monday to run over Israeli citizens in the city of Ra’anana, Israeli police reported Monday.

Roughly 18 people were injured in the ramming attack, according to Magen David Adom, Israel’s version of the Red Cross, The Times of Israel reported Monday afternoon, local time. (RELATED: Tel Aviv, Israel Police Seize Massive Amount Of Weapons And Explosives In Advance Of Soccer Game)

The victims of the attack were in various conditions: “70 year old female in critical condition, 34 and 16 year old males in serious condition with head and limb injuries, 8 in moderate condition and 3 in mild condition,” the Magen David Adom tweeted.

Update to the vehicle accident on Ahuza St. in Raanana

The critically injured 70-year-old later passed away, according to The Times of Israel.

“It is currently believed to be a multi-stage event in which the suspects switched between 3 vehicles. Both suspects, Hebron-residents, who entered Israel illegally, are in police custody,” Israeli Police tweeted.

“This was a very grave terror attack,” police Central District Commander Avi Bitton told The Times of Israel. Bitton claimed that the suspects drove two cars and attacked three locations in the city. Bitton also told the outlet that police had not ruled out other suspects being involved and were continuing their investigation.

Kobi Shabtai, the national police commissioner, told the outlet that the two suspects were relatives.

The state of Israel tweeted about the event, asking people to pray “for the victims and their families.”

Israel and Hamas have been engaging in war after the terrorist group attacked the country, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 persons hostage. It was the single most devastating terrorist attack in Israeli history.