Marlon Wayans To Star In Upcoming Psychological Thriller

Marlon Wayans, known for his comedic talents, has been slated to star in an upcoming psychological thriller.

Wayans is set to play the leading role in Universal’s sports horror film, “Goat,” Deadline reported Monday. He was reportedly always at the top of the studio’s list for the movie and has agreed to embark on this adventure, which will be a distinctly different project from his past roles. The movie is being released under Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner, according to Deadline.

Justin Tipping has been confirmed as the director for the upcoming film, and he’s in good company. Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper and Jamal Watson are aligned as the producers, alongside executive producers David Kern and Kate Oh.

The project is based on the challenges faced by a young athlete who is extended an invitation to train alongside a sports team’s retiring star. Various screen-testing sessions were conducted to find the best-suited young athlete, and Wayans took the title, according to Deadline.

There have been no other plot details released to the public at this time. Information surrounding additional casting, production start dates and a proposed release date have not yet been publicly shared.

Wayans is best known for his stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” which proved to be a Netflix hit when it premiered in 2018. He has a lucrative deal with HBO Max which includes the stand-up special, “God Loves Me,” and the multi-act special, “You Know What It Is,” and “Marlon Ways Presents: The Headliners. (RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Recalls Scathing Reviews From The Past As He Accepts Critics Choice Award)

His other credits include “The Daily Show,” “The Curse of Bride Hollow” and Aretha King’s biopic, “Respect,” which starred Jennifer Hudson and Sofia Coppola. and his role as George Raveling in “Air,” alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Ben Affleck. In 2022, he starred in and produced Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow.