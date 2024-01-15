Matthew Stafford Appears To Suffer Head Injury, Doesn’t Get Taken Out Of Game

Matthew Stafford is one tough son of a gun.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback took a brutal hit in the third quarter of the Rams vs. Detroit Lions game Sunday night that appeared to ring his bell as his eyes rolled to the back of his head. His hand and arm also seemed to seize up.

But instead of running to the sideline, looking for a concussion check, Stafford immediately clutched his shoulder.

Oh my goodness: This is awful, Matthew Stafford’s reaction to his heading getting slammed against the ground. Looks very similar to some other very serious past injuries 💔🙏

pic.twitter.com/BKVoylWEWs — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 15, 2024

The move may have been a feign to throw off the NFL’s stringent concussion committee and avoid having to leave the game for a head injury assessment. (RELATED: National Embarrassment! Jerry Jones Can’t Even Look As Cowboys Get Schlonged In Playoffs Yet Again)

The NFL, responding to a wave of criticism, revamped its concussion policy in 2011, introducing the Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol. The policy mandates every NFL game have multiple independent medical personnel acting as “spotters” for potential concussions and includes a thorough video review for all potential head injuries.

“If any elements of the sideline assessment are positive, inconclusive, or suspicious for the presence of a concussion, the player must be escorted to the locker room immediately for the complete NFL Locker Room Comprehensive Concussion Assessment,” according to the official policy.

While Rams head coach Sean McVay would later tell reporters that Stafford was evaluated for a concussion, he was never brought to the locker room and was subsequently cleared to return to play.

Sean McVay confirms Matthew Stafford was evaluated for a concussion. — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) January 15, 2024

The savage sack by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for sure rattled Stafford’s cage. Video clearly shows his head hitting the ground and his eyes rolling back.

Many speculated that the hit caused a concussion.

“Love Stafford. Mad respect for him. Always have. He should not be back in the game. He was knocked out,” former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick tweeted.

Love Stafford.

Mad respect for him. Always have. He should not be back in the game. He was knocked out. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 15, 2024

But Stafford hung tough and finished the game strong, throwing for 367 yards in a game that was an instant classic.

Despite ultimately falling to his former team in the Lions by just one point, Stafford kept his Rams in it right to the end.

The guy is the definition of a warrior. As men the world over seem to be getting softer every day, Stafford is showing us what the last of a dying breed looks like.