Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua Breaks 63-Year-Old Rookie Record (And Another Record On Top Of That)

Only his first season and my man is already a superstar.

Last spring, wide receiver Puka Nacua was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft (fifth round), joining a team that was already loaded with offensive weapons such as Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee.

In his first two contests with Los Angeles, Nacua was flashy tallying 166 yards off 25 passes, quickly becoming a candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. And though he didn’t manage to record 10+ receptions outside of those two games, he still racked up enough numbers to break not just one, but two rookie records. (RELATED: Business As Usual: Dysfunctional New York Jets Reportedly Trading Their Disaster Of A QB Zach Wilson In The Offseason)

Sunday was another productive day for Nacua, getting four catches for 47 yards against the San Francisco 49ers — and he also got a touchdown to boot. Those figures brought Nacua to a final stat line of 106 catches for 1,492 yards and six touchdowns on the season, and it also set two new NFL rookie records. Nacua now owns the record for most receiving yards and receptions in a season by a rookie, according to Fox News.

The most impressive record that Nacua broke is 63 years old, eclipsing the 1960 all-time rookie mark for receiving yards that belonged to Bill Groman (1,473). However, that season was only 14 games long. The other record that Nacua broke was the reception mark that Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle set back in 2021. That season, Waddle had 104 catches.

Puka Nacua just became the all-time NFL rookie record holder for receiving yards in a season 👏 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rb7ouwUnj9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

Congratulations, Puka Nacua! For a record-breaking season and having an incredibly cool name to say!