Pro-Palestine Protesters Target Healthcare Systems, Shout ‘Shame’ Outside Memorial Sloan Kettering, Video Shows

Pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of New York City on Monday to march for the “healthcare crisis in Gaza,” shouting “shame” at a top cancer center during their event, a video shows.

The protest, which was organized by a Palestine-led group called Within Our Lifetime, called for supporters to march in the streets of NYC during Martin Luther King Jr. Day for healthcare. (RELATED: Group With Alleged Terror Ties Blocks Major Highway Alongside Group Bankrolled By Soros, Other Liberal Donors) Video footage from the day showed protesters at one point passing the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The large crowd was recorded appearing to hold multiple large signs in support of Palestine while others in the group appeared to be waving around Palestinian flags. As the crowd shouted chants over drumming, the group could be seen passing the top cancer center, which houses both adults and children.

“And we continue to march as we talk about another complicit institution, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” a protestor could be heard yelling while appearing to guide the group.

Not a good look as pro-Palestinian protestors target a cancer hospital on New York’s Upper East Side. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also houses a paediatric day hospital… “Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows”. pic.twitter.com/qKC7ma1v52 — Danny Morris (@DannyMMorris) January 15, 2024

The crowd then booed at the hospital, yelling “shame” at the hospital and claiming they “supported genocide too.” (RELATED: Nearly 60 People Arrested For Pro-Gaza Protest In US Capitol Rotunda)

“Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows,” the leader continued to state.

The camera panned over to the hospital windows showing what appeared to be a child in a mask with four adults nearby watching the commotion outside.

Additional footage from the protest displayed what appeared to be a scene of supporters lying out bundles of fabric shaped to appear like bodies wrapped with Palestine flags and stained in fake blood.

NOW: Protestors lay out bundles fabric shaped like bodies wrapped in Palestinian flags stained with fake blood pic.twitter.com/rXIsTcqR6Z — katie smith (@probablyreadit) January 15, 2024

“Genocide Joe has got to go,” the protesters chanted as drums sounded off in the background.

Pro-Palestine supporters were also seen at the White House over the weekend calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Video footage provided by field reporter Julio Rosas showed supporters appearing to push against a reinforcement fence around the White House on Sunday night, prompting the Secret Service to intervene.