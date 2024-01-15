Radio Host Grills Eric Adams On NYC Students Forced Into Remote Learning To House Migrants

A radio host pressed Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on his migrant policy during a Monday interview on “Sid & Friends in the Morning.”

Hundreds of illegal immigrants were sent to James Madison High School in Brooklyn on Jan. 9 following concerns about powerful winds and a coming storm, causing the school to move its students to remote learning for the following day. Radio host Sid Rosenberg grilled Adams on this policy, and the mayor responded that it is necessary to stop calling migrants “illegal.” (RELATED: ‘What’s Next?’: Dem Assemblywoman Rips Biden, Adams Over NYC School’s Use For Illegal Aliens)

“They were furious … they’re like, ‘What do you mean? My kids have to stay home? We already know from COVID that Zoom doesn’t work, staying home doesn’t work. So now the kids gotta stay home because my kid’s high school is gonna house these people who aren’t even here legally yet in the first place?’ What’s your answer to them?” Rosenberg asked.

“Well first, we need to really end the conversation that they’re here illegal,” Adams responded. “They were paroled into the country. They went through the procedure that the government put in place … They’re not illegal.”

NEW this AM: @sidrosenberg asks @NYCMayor Eric Adams about local students forced to learn remotely while their school sheltered migrants. Adams’ response: “We really need to end the conversation that they’re here illegal[ly].”https://t.co/V9wyc6s2o6 — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 15, 2024

Adams then rattled off a list of crises, including fires, flooding and building collapses that have led to the city using school buildings to house people.

“So we cannot say, as a country, that if it happens but the children are migrants, we can’t allow them to use the same methodologies that we use when we have destabilizing situations,” Adams asserted.

Adams’ press office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.