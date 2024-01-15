Video Shows Man’s Final Moments Before He Was Found Dead In Plane Engine

Surveillance footage showed a man trying to break through several airport exit doors and later running on the tarmac toward an airplane before his death inside the plane’s engine, FOX 13 News Utah reported.

Kyler Efinger, 30, died on New Year’s Day at the Salt Lake City International Airport after climbing into the engine turbine of a plane that was about to take off with around 100 people onboard, according to the outlet.

Newly released videos captured Efinger attempting to open a locked gate inside a terminal and briefly talking to an airport employee who spotted him, before running off to another gate. He fell while trying to yank the second door, which appeared to be firmly locked as well.

Efinger could then be seen throwing his shoes angrily at the glass window next to the second gate. When the glass didn’t break, he walked off with both of his shoes in his left hand.

The next footage showed Efinger kicking open what appeared to be an emergency exit door and then running down the stairs. In the final footage, he was sprinting toward a plane that was about to take off.

Responding officials reportedly found Efinger “partially inside a wing-mounted engine” of the plane and tried to save him by using naloxone and other measures, but later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Delta Employee Dies After Reportedly Being ‘Ingested’ Into Plane Engine, Officials Say)

Efinger was heading to Denver, Colorado, to visit his ill grandfather, but had a mental health episode after missing his flight, according to his family, FOX 13 reported.

“He got held up in security, missed his flight, and those phone calls,” his father, Judd Efinger, reportedly told the outlet. “I just knew it was coming on. They call it the manic phase. Those just don’t end well for him. Obviously, this one, the worst ever.”