Andy McCarthy Warns Fed Employees Set To Strike Against Biden It May Come Back To Seriously Haunt Them

Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy warned federal employees set to strike against President Joe Biden’s policies toward Israel that it may come back to haunt them.

Dozens of federal workers calling themselves Feds United For Peace are reportedly set to strike Tuesday in opposition to Biden’s support for Israel.

“Are they allowed to do this?” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Not by law,” McCarthy responded. “The federal law is very clear. If you are a federal employee you can’t strike. And Brian, I have to say, you know, someone who worked in the government for more years than I care to say, there’s no one who works in the government for any length of time and doesn’t have any number of policies that they intensely disagree with. Striking is not an option under federal law. It’s a crime.”

“So it goes ‘Feds United For Peace.’ They organized this strike to mark 100 days. They say they make it akin to a moment of silence. Does it matter if one is loud and one is in memoriam?”



“No, it matters whether they’re at work or not. And you know, I would point out that the substantial amount of the voting public, which is when you get in the demographics that are older, in this country, are overwhelmingly pro-Israel and they’re not that crazy about the government. I point those things out because federal – the general federal statute of limitation on crimes is five years. So, even if Biden is too weak to take action against these staffers, this is a crime, it can be punished from the time it occurs until 2029, January 2029. I think it would be smart for, whether it’s Donald Trump or whoever the Republican nominee ends up being, this ought to be a campaign issue. Any government employee who strikes should be prosecuted.”

House Republicans have warned federal workers that they will be held accountable if they strike. (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Heckler Tries Interrupting Event In Texas – Instant Karma Ensues)

“Any government worker who walks off the job to protest U.S. support for our ally Israel is ignoring their responsibility and abusing the trust of taxpayers,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement, according to Axios.

“They deserve to be fired,” Johnson continued, adding that the Oversight Committee will “be working together to ensure that each federal agency initiates appropriate disciplinary proceedings” against participants.

Cornell Law School defines a strike as an “organized and intentional stoppage or slowdown of work by employees, intending to make the employer comply with the demands of the employees.” The punishment may be a fine or up to one year in prison.

Pro-Palestinian protesters crowded outside the White House on Saturday demanding calls for a ceasefire from Biden. Protesters also interrupted Biden’s campaign speech in South Carolina, chanting “ceasefire now.”

Biden and his administration have pledged support to Israel, drawing criticism from even some of his administration members who have resigned in protest.