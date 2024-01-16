Dem Campaign Official Sits In Silence As Bret Baier Lists Trump-Era Border Policies Biden ‘Flipped’

Fox News host Bret Baier left a top campaign aide to President Joe Biden speechless as he listed border policies Biden changed Tuesday.

Baier confronted Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks about Biden’s reversal of multiple policies initiated by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Over 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed into the United States in December, an all-time monthly record. (RELATED: Here Is Who Mayorkas Blamed For Biggest Monthly Illegal Immigration Surge On Record)

“President Biden took office, sent a comprehensive immigration reform package to Congress. They have refused to pass it or do anything,” Fulks claimed.

“Biden switched remain in Mexico, remain in Mexico policy, he flipped,” Baier said. “Release – catch and release, he flipped. He changed the border situation.”

WATCH:



Fulks attacked Trump’s border security policies. Congress passed $1.4 billion in funding for a border wall in 2020.

“Donald Trump rounded up immigrants, separated families, and put them in cages,” Fulks said. “That’s not how we treat human beings.”

“There are more kids in custody under the Biden administration than there were under the Trump administration. You know that,” Baier responded.

Almost 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

Photos of children in cages used to attack Trump’s border policies were actually taken when Barack Obama was president.

“You have to concede immigration is a vulnerability for the Biden campaign. Can’t you concede that?” Baier asked Fulks.

“What we concede is that President Biden is working on this issue and that Republicans in the house are playing political games and doing Donald Trump’s bidding so no real results get done,” Fulks claimed. “They are the least effective house since the Great Depression because they are playing political games instead of trying to get real results done and working with this president for the American people.”

