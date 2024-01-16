Woman Arrested For Alleged Extortion On Her Wedding Day, Booked In Wedding Dress

A Mexican bride allegedly involved in a criminal plot that included her fiancé and six other suspects was arrested on extortion charges when she arrived at church for her wedding ceremony last month, CBS News reported Monday.

Authorities said they made the arrests during a joint operation as the woman, identified by Mexico state prosecutors as Nancy N., prepared to marry another suspect, identified as Clemente N., according to CBS. Clemente, also known as “Mouse,” managed to escape arrest, the outlet reported.

The pair acted with a group accused of an extortion and kidnapping scheme targeting chicken merchants and poultry shop workers, Mexico state prosecutors said. (RELATED: Florida Man Sentenced To Five Years In Jail For Attempting To Extort Family Of Rep. Matt Gaetz)

Photos of the suspects were posted by the prosecutor’s office and a video featuring Nancy N. handcuffed in her wedding dress appeared on X, CBS reported. Prosecutors also posted photos of alleged evidence, according to the outlet.

One of the other suspects apprehended, identified as Santiago N., was accused of transporting kidnapping victims in “an Explorer-type truck,” CBS reported.

Prosecutors said the suspects have alleged ties to the La Familia Michoacana drug cartel, and that earlier this month that same cartel was allegedly responsible for a drone attack in southern Mexico that killed six people, according to CBS.

Rival gangs have been fighting to control regional extortion, authorities said, adding that the rivalry flared up last July when authorities discovered human remains and warning notes leading to the arrest of 11 members of the “ElPecha” criminal gang, CBS reported.

A reported 2023 crackdown on extortion of poultry and egg businesses has led to $47 million in losses for Mexican criminal groups, according to CBS.