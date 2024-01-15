Cops Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Doused Man With Flammable Liquid, Lit Him On Fire

Police are seeking a suspect who allegedly lit a man on fire after dousing him with flammable liquid, according to a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) press release.

The MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division asked for community assistance Monday as detectives hunt for a suspect who allegedly set fire to a victim in Northwest D.C., according to the agency’s press release.

The suspect allegedly dumped the liquid on the man at around 3:05 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street Northwest, according to the MPD. The unidentified suspect allegedly set the victim aflame before fleeing the scene, the MPD said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the MPD.

A surveillance camera took a photograph of the alleged suspect, which the MPD published in their press release. The alleged suspect appeared to be a black male wearing dark clothing, according to the photo published by the MPD. The MPD has offered a reward of as much as $10,000 to any person who supplies information resulting in the arrest and conviction of whoever carried out the alleged attack, according to the press release. (RELATED: Fake 911 Call Sends Firetrucks To White House)

Washington, D.C. is no stranger to crime. The nation’s capital saw a surge in crime and rising costs, causing several restaurants and businesses throughout the area to flee.

MPD Searching for Suspect Who Lit Man on Fire Read more: https://t.co/MpdxD9jRTW pic.twitter.com/nP68VHtJHe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 15, 2024

Six suspects, one armed with a fire extinguisher, allegedly raided a Chanel Store in Washington, D.C. in December, forcing an armed security guard to open fire as the alleged trespassers attempted to flee, according to multiple reports. In another incident, Secret Service agents opened fire to protect Biden’s granddaughter from three people allegedly attempting to break into one of their unoccupied vehicles in November, The AP reported.